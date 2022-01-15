AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE:AMN opened at $108.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.