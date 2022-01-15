Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 2,592 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

