AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 926,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,217. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

