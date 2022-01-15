American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
