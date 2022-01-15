American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

