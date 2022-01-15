American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AMSC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 268,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,750. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 74.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 122.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 93,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

