American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 UniCredit 0 2 7 1 2.90

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.33%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.78%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.78 $30.05 million $3.76 10.51 UniCredit $17.07 billion N/A -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American National Bankshares beats UniCredit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

