American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.72. 497,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,838. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

