American Airlines Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS.
Shares of AAL opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.