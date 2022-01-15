American Airlines Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

