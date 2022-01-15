América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $6,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 152.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

