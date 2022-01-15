Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Alsea alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSSF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.