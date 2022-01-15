AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 98.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $729.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

