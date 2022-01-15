AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,473 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.