AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

