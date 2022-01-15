AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

VEEV stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $221.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.