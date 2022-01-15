AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,262 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

