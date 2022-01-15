AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,673 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

