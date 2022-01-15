Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.95% of Xylem worth $211,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

