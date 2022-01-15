Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668,528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $180,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.88 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

