Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 121,525 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $175,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Freshpet by 59.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.23 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.