Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 916 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $147,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,718.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,556.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,211.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,950.62 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

