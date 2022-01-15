Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $157.34 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $157,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $371.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

