Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $152.12 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272,483 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Ares Management worth $152,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.