Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 262,503 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $165,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.