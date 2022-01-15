Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ALLE stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,108. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

