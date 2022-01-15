Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $124.46 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.