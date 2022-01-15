Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.51. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.