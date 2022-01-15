ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, an increase of 370.6% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJJ stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.79. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.