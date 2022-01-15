Alex McIntosh Buys 21 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh bought 21 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($416.18).
YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($19.55) on Friday. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 930 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($21.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 139.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.
About YouGov
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
