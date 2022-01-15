Alex McIntosh Buys 21 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh bought 21 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($416.18).

YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($19.55) on Friday. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 930 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($21.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 139.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.09) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.09) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.75) to GBX 1,300 ($17.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,640 ($22.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

