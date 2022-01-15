Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,378 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after buying an additional 85,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

