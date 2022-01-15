Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.