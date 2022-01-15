Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Akerna has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

