Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

