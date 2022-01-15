Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $29.55 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

