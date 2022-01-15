AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.78. 369,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,799% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

