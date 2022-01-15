Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

