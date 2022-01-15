Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

