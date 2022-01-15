Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 132.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.