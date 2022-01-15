Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

