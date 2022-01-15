AGF Investments LLC Sells 533 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.