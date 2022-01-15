AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,167,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

