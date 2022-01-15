AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $72,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

