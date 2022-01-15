AGF Investments Inc. Has $59.87 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,380 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $59,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

