AGF Investments Inc. Has $55.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $992,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,894.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,796.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.