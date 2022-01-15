AGF Investments Inc. Has $48.19 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,188 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $48,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

