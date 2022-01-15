AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 410,374 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on TS shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.