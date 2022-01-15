AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Shares Up 1.7%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.34 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.48). 23,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 74,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.47).

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.30.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.