Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €121.00 at UBS Group

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

