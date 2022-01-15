Aegis Begins Coverage on Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CING stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

