Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 45,354 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

NYSE RC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.