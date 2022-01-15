Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

